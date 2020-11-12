CALGARY -- Calls for the introduction of more COVID-19 restrictions continue to grow in Alberta as doctors have penned yet another open letter to the province.

Grassroots volunteer group Masks 4 Canada calls the spread of the virus "uncontrollable" and says that the adoption of strong safety measures is the only way to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

In a letter written on Wednesday to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro, the group urged the province to implement the following set of public health restrictions:

Direction to work from home for anyone who is able

Limiting contacts to those within the household

Closure of indoor activities including, but not restricted to, dining, bars, casinos, theatres, places of worship, and group/recreational activities.

Masks 4 Canada also demanded that the province immediately adopt the federal COVID-19 tracing app to supplement in-person contact tracing methods.

This was the third letter sent to the province this week by doctors after 70 medical professionals first wrote to Kenney and Shandro on Monday calling for a two-week "circuit breaker" lockdown to reduce cases and help with contact tracing.

Another letter signed by five Alberta physicians also called for further restrictions.

A fourth open letter was sent to the province Thursday morning, urging the government to implement stricter COVID-19 measures.

More than 400 physicians and three unions representing 115,000 health-care workers added their voices to the ongoing concerns following what they say is a "large scale loss of lives, suffering and imminent health system collapse."

The letter, which appears below, is signed by presidents of the UNA (United Nurses Association representing 30,000 nurses), HSAA (Health Sciences Association of Alberta representing 27,000 healthcare professionals), and AUPE (Alberta Union of Provincial employees representing 58,000 healthcare workers).

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the so-called "circuit breaker" is an interesting idea that, as of Monday, is being discussed.

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide an update on case numbers and potential restrictions on Thursday afternoon.