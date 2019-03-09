A Calgary woman is hoping that her autobiographical film will help others grappling with the tragic situation of losing a baby and encourage conversation about the issue.

Expecting Sunshine begins with the story of Alexis Marie Chute’s second son Zachary.

“Everything was going fine and then we got an ultrasound report that there was a large tumour growing around his heart. That was the moment I ceased to be one person and became someone different.”

Chute says she had placed so much hope in her son’s life and it was “devastating” to learn that he wouldn’t be able to experience it.

Zachary only lived a few minutes before he died.

Through the stories of other mothers and fathers who suffered their own losses as well as doctors and caregivers, Chute says the film is a culturally relevant work of art.

“It’s to help our families know that they aren’t walking alone after their losses and no matter what they’ve been through, their feelings are normal, they’re okay [and] they’re going to get through this.”

She says the inspiration for the film was also to break down some of the stigma around pregnancy loss and early infant loss.

“It’s still kind of a taboo topic. A few years ago, Mark Zuckerberg made huge news when he announced that he and his wife had multiple miscarriages. People came out and thanked him for sharing that.”

Chute says that means there are cultural shifts happening, which is amazing, but more needs to be done.

“I do feel that there isn’t enough support and dialogue around this topic and it’s something that I’m really passionate about; creating this conversation and this safe place for people to open up and be vulnerable.”

The main message of Expecting Sunshine is simple, Chute says.

“That they’re not alone and that they are not going to forget their child and their friends and family are not going to forget that child.”

She says the loss of Zachary also affected her and taught her a lot about how precious life is.

“When he passed away on my chest, I just knew there had to be more and I really do feel that his life was a gift to me. He has taught me so much and I’ll never forget him.”

Expecting Sunshine will be screened at the Plaza Theatre, 1133 Kensington Road N.W. on Sunday March 10 between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)