Alberta ends latest fiscal year with $3.9B surplus

CALGARY -

Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.

It's the first time in seven years the provincial budget will not sport red ink on the bottom line.

The budget, which ended on March 31, was last forecast to come in at a $3.2 billion deficit.

However, Alberta benefited from surging oil prices throughout the earlier part of the year and predicts a $511-million surplus for the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, has softened of late but sits above US$100 a barrel.

It's been seven years since the province’s last balanced budget and Alberta is recovering from years of multibillion-dollar deficits.

How the budget bounty is spent will be up to a new leader, as the United Conservative Party is set to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney in October.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.