CALGARY -- Health officials say five workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a warehouse facility north of Calgary that handles orders for the online marketplace Amazon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced details of the outbreak during her daily update Friday.

"It is not yet clear if all five are linked with a common exposure. We have just received this outbreak confirmation, so it will not be reflected on our website today."

Two cases have also been discovered at Alpha House in Calgary, a facility that provides a safe living environment for those with substance abuse issues.

"I want to commend the front line public health professionals and their partners who are responding to all outbreaks across the province," Hinshaw said. "They are working quickly to contain the spread, providing public health guidance to employers and operators, testing anyone who may have been exposed and supporting those who have become ill."

Three more deaths from coronavirus

Hinshaw added three more patients who had confirmed cases of COVID-19 have died from complications in connection with the illness.

"This brings the total number of lives lost to 92," she said. "All three deaths were in continuing care centres experiencing outbreaks, which is a reminder of why we need to be vigilant to protect this population."

With an additional 218 cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, there are now 5,573 cases of the illness in Alberta. Of these, 2,359 people have recovered from their symptoms.