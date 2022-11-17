Alberta Health Services board fired, new administrator appointed, sources say

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Health Minister Jason Copping will announce their plans to reform the province's health-care system on Thursday, but senior government sources have already leaked some details.

The pair will be speaking about the next steps for Alberta Health Services(AHS) at Calgary's McDougall Centre at 2 p.m.

The news conference comes one day after Smith outlined her expectations for health care in the province in a mandate letter to the health minister.

Smith outlined 11 commitments for Copping, including overhauling AHS, improving senior care and addressing health-care staffing issues.

Smith also recently announced the province's new interim chief medical officer of health.

Dr. Mark Joffe takes over for Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who was appointed to the top job in January 2019 for a fixed term to end on Jan. 26, 2024.

Senior government sources have confirmed to CTV News that the AHS board is being fired on Thursday.

Dr. John Cowell was the previous AHS administrator in the Alison Redford era. He is once again being appointed AHS administrator.

Government plans to reconstitute the board once three specific targets are met: