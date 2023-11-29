Alberta Health Services issues measles alert in Calgary

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning the public about a lab-confirmed case of measles in the Calgary area, adding that the public may have been exposed.

On Tuesday evening, AHS said an individual with a lab-confirmed case of measles had been in public areas while infectious.

The agency said the infected person was on Air Canada flight AC206 from Vancouver on Nov. 23.

The flight landed in Calgary at 12:45 p.m. and the patient then spent two and a half hours in the domestic arrivals area of the Calgary International Airport.

The individual then checked into the emergency room at the Alberta Children's Hospital at 4 p.m. on Nov. 24 where they spent five and a half hours in the waiting room before leaving.

AHS says the patient returned to the hospital on Nov. 27 at 1:15 p.m., and spent an additional three hours in the waiting room.

Health officials say the patient is now being monitored, but everyone who may have been in the above areas during the indicated times should take precautions.

"Anyone who attended these locations at these times are strongly encouraged to review their immunization records and call HealthLink 811 for advice," AHS said in a statement.

"Anyone who attended these locations at these times who either were born after 1970, or have less than two documented doses of measles-containing vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles."

Anyone who exhibits symptoms of measles, which include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, cough, runny nose/and or red eyes and a red blotchy rash that appears between three to seven days after fever, should stay home and call 811 for advice instead of visiting their health care provider.

"Measles is an extremely contagious disease and is spread easily through the air. There is no treatment for measles; however, it can be prevented through immunization," AHS said.

Immunization for measles is offered to Albertans at no cost and is typically first administered to children at 12 months old, with a second dose given to them between four and six years old.

AHS says anyone who believes they may have been exposed to this case of measles may also be able to receive immunizations.

"Exposed people who have received fewer than two doses of measles-containing vaccine, who are pregnant, under one year of age, or have a weakened immune system are encouraged to contact Health Link as they may be eligible for medication to prevent measles."

Further details about Alberta's childhood immunization program can be found online.