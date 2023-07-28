Alberta hikers found dead in Crowsnest Pass near Coleman

Two hikers who went missing in southwest Alberta have been found dead.

RCMP say they were notified that the two men, aged 34 and 35, were overdue at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pair had been hiking along North York Creek Plane Crash Trail, located outside of Coleman.

RCMP assisted in a search for the pair that included an aerial investigation.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., search and rescue teams located the men deceased at the bottom of a ridge at Mount Coulthard.

One of the victims was a Calgary resident while the other lived in Lethbridge.

RCMP expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased in a Friday news release.