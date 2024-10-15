Alberta launches national ad campaign to 'scrap the cap'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is launching a $7-million series of ads against the federal government's proposed cap on oil and gas emissions, a move she believes will hurt production and "kill jobs."

Smith claims the campaign will inform Canadians about the negative impact of the proposal and how it would lead Alberta and Canada into "economic and societal decline."

"Once again, Ottawa is attempting to set policies that are shortsighted and reckless. We're challenging proposed policy that would stifle our energy industry, kill jobs and ruin economies by launching a national campaign that tells Ottawa to 'scrap the cap,'" she said.

"We're telling the federal government to forget this reckless and extreme idea and get behind Alberta's leadership by investing in real solutions that cut emissions, not Canada's prosperity."

The federal government's draft regulations are aimed at slowing down climate change.

Under those rules, industries are ordered to cut emissions by 35 to 38 per cent of 2019 levels by 2030.

In May, the premier and her ministers released a report to lobby Ottawa to scrap the cap, saying "Alberta will bear the brunt" of the cuts.

They believe it will result in a production drop-off and, eventually, a price increase for consumers.

The report suggested production would drop by one million barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2030.

On Tuesday, Smith said any production cut would be felt across the country, so she wants Canadians to tell Ottawa they won't support regulations that would leave them "with a lower standard of living and reduced services."

Not everyone believes in the accuracy of those claims.

"It's essentially sending the message that there is no option to reduce emissions," energy and environmental economist Andrew Leach said.

"Like when faced with an emissions reduction requirement, the industry is going to pack their bags and go home.

"That's just not true."

Leach tells CTV News the connection between emissions reductions and higher pricing on groceries and housing — claims made by the government's ads — is a jump.

Other experts agree.

Richard Masson, who specializes in energy policy at the University of Calgary, tells CTV News Canadians likely won't be impacted by the lower goals.

He says other countries Alberta exports to would feel the brunt of increased costs.

"It's hard for people close to the industry to understand this argument, and I don't expect people in Ontario will really understand or buy into it at all," he said.

"So no, I don't think (the ads are) going to land very well. Most Canadians want to see Alberta taking action on reducing emissions."

"Fundamentally, Alberta's 'we're going to reduce emissions by producing more fossil fuels' is just not going to attract anybody that isn't already convinced of that argument," Leach added.

The ad campaign, which runs from Oct. 15 to the end of November, urges residents to contact their members of parliament.

The Scrap the Cap website also includes an electronic form that can be forwarded to the federal government.