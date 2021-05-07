CALGARY -- The third wave of the pandemic has brought on more than 200,000 job losses in Canada and, while Alberta did see some additions to full-time work; it was not immune to the labour crisis.

According to Statistics Canada's April Labour Force Survey, there was an increase of more than 26,000 full-time positions but part-time jobs fell by approximately 38,000.

Officials say new restrictions, brought on by COVID-19's third wave, are to blame for the job losses.

"The majority of the April employment decline occurred in Ontario and B.C., in industries most affected by the recent tightening of public health restrictions," StatCan reported. "Employment declined in both full-time (-129,000; -0.8 per cent) and part-time (-78,000; -2.3 per cent) work."

Despite the changes, Alberta's unemployment rate actually dropped 0.1 points to nine per cent.

When it comes to Alberta's major cities, Edmonton has the highest unemployment rate at 10.5 per cent, followed closely by Calgary (9.3 per cent). Unfortunately, Lethbridge's unemployment rate increased last month from 6.4 to 7.3 per cent.

StatCan says that city lost more than 1,000 jobs.

Countrywide, there was a loss of 207,000 positions or 1.1 per cent, with Canada's unemployment rate increasing by 0.6 percentage points to 8.1 per cent.

The agency also says the majority of the country's job losses were felt in Ontario and B.C.