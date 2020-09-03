CALGARY -- In what is believed to be a first in the province, according to law enforcement officials, a Picture Butte, Alta. man has been charged for allegedly 3D-printing firearm parts.

Started in April 2019, the investigation involved Lethbridge’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST).

It culminated with a 53-year-old man from Picture Butte, Alta. being arrested Aug. 18.

"The strength of collaboration during investigations of illegal movement and criminal use of firearms has once again resulted in a successful outcome, thanks to the efforts of ALERT and the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program's NWEST," Supt. Sue Black with the RCMP Canadian Firearms Program said in a release.

A search of a home uncovered multiple 3D printers, along with an assortment of manufactured firearm parts, including:

Pistol lower frames;

An assault rifle receiver and frame;

A bump stock for converting a semi-automatic firearm to fully automatic; and

Silencers.

The seized items were forwarded to the RCMP Forensic Science and Identification Services lab for examination and ballistics testing. Preliminary results confirmed the 3D-printed parts were functional.

Dan Forsyth, 53, is charged with

Offering to traffic firearms;

Manufacturing a restricted firearm;

Manufacturing a non-restricted firearm;

Manufacturing a prohibited device;

Possession of firearms for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a prohibited device for the purpose of trafficking;

Unauthorized possession of a non-restricted firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon;

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device; and

Possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order.

He is scheduled to appear in court next Oct. 7.

In a release, ALERT says they believe this is the first time charges have been laid in the province in relation to alleged 3D printing of firearm parts.

Picture Butte is located about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.