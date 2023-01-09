Alberta minister calls out Ottawa on Moraine Lake's no-parking policy

A provincial cabinet minister has called out the federal government about Parks Canada's decision to introduce restrictions on a popular hiking site in Banff National Park.

Todd Loewen, Alberta's minister of forestry, parks and tourism, released a statement about his disappointment with last week's decision to block all public parking at Moraine Lake.

Parks Canada said from now on, the only way for visitors to get to the area will be through shuttle buses, Roam Transit or by commercial carriers.

In his statement, Loewen said the decision will mean that fewer people will visit and will have less time to enjoy the natural area.

"Sunrise or sunset hikes or night photography are near impossible to achieve under this plan, unless people can afford to pay for commercial transport or travel unsafely by foot or bike in the dark," he wrote.

In its announcement last week, Parks Canada said it made the decision because of overcrowding in the parking lot and undue strain on staff members.

"It is probably the most popular destination in Banff National Park," said Jed Cochrane with Parks Canada during an interview with CTV News last week.

"It is very challenging to get a private vehicle up to Moraine Lake. This past summer, that parking lot was full almost 24 hours a day."

Cochrane says public safety was also an issue.

"Once the parking lot becomes too full, it becomes a visitor safety concern," he said.

"We heard loud and clear from visitors this last summer that they were very frustrated in terms of being able to access Moraine Lake."

The changes last week also include some limitations on when visitors can get to Moraine Lake, because the Parks Canada shuttle service won't run between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Officials say that's to prevent any disturbances to wildlife.

Loewen says he values the benefit of the outdoors and the mountain parks and wants to make sure everyone will be able to enjoy them.

"Unlike Parks Canada, our government is committed to ensuring greater access to recreation and tourism opportunities. I call on Minister Steven Guillbeault and Minister Randy Boissonnault to reconsider and look at other options to solve their challenges."

He also asks Alberta be included on those conversations.

The closure officially comes into effect when Moraine Lake Road opens for the summer season on June 1.