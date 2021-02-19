CALGARY -- Alberta is moving to Phase 1B of its vaccine rollout plan meaning, as of Feb. 24, all seniors aged 75 and older, as well as all First Nations and Metis aged 65 and older, will be eligible.

Premier Jason Kenney made the announcement Friday, adding there will be online and telephone options to make bookings and that bookings will be based on vaccine availability.

As of Feb. 17 Kenney said 155,532 doses of vaccine have been delivered in Alberta, including 96,858 first doses. A total of 58,674 people have received the two doses required.

The province will receive 46,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine by the weekend, Alberta Health told CTV News.

Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan is expected to begin in April, which wil be done in four groups, A, B, C and D.

Group A will include Albertans aged 65-74 along with First Nations and Metis aged 50-64, and all staff and residents of long-term care facilities.

Group B will be Albertans aged 18-64 who have underlying health conditions. Kenney said officials are still determining which conditions will be included in Group B.

Group C will be all staff and residents of congregate living facilities, like jails and homeless shelters.

Group D will be Albertans, First Nations and Metis aged 50-64.

More to come ...