CALGARY -- Alberta will move to Stage 2 of its reopening plan on June 10, Premier Jason Kenney confirmed on Monday.

The threshold for Stage 2 requires 60 per cent of those aged 12 or older receiving their first vaccine dose and fewer than 500 people in hospital with COVID-19-related illness.

Alberta has already met the targets and, in an effort to provide business owners with certainty, Kenney said the province will be able to further reduction restrictions.

Kenney added Alberta will announce 163 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday afternoon, the lowest daily total in several months.

Alberta reported 231 new cases after 5,337 tests on Sunday. There are currently 360 patients in hospital with COVID-19 related ailments, 96 of whom are in intensive care.

Under Stage 2, outdoor social gatherings of up to 20 people would be permitted, and outdoor concerts or festivals could welcome as many as 150 people.

Indoor social gatherings are still prohibited.

The capacity limits on funeral and wedding services would increase to 20 people.

Gyms and fitness studio will be allowed to reopen for solo or drop-in activities as long as physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Casinos, cinemas, museums, and libraries may also welcome guests through their doors, with some restrictions in place.

Restaurants may resume offering indoor dining with up to six people at a table.

The province has set a target for moving to Stage 3, the removal of nearly all pandemic-related restrictions, by late June or early July.

For more information on the province's reopening plan, visit Alberta – Enhanced Public Health Measures.