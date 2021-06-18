CALGARY -- Alberta will move to the third stage of its reopening plan on July 1, meaning all health measures will be lifted, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

Indoor social gatherings will once again be allowed and the provincial mask mandate will be lifted. Masks will still be required at some indoor settings, including on public transit and while in city-owned buildings.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will still have to quarantine.

The province says 70.2 per cent of eligible Albertans — those age 12 and up — have now received a first dose and more than 25 per cent have received a second dose.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says at least eight weeks should pass between first and second doses.

Vaccines can be booked through the province's website www.alberta.ca/vaccine or through a participating pharmacy.

Reaching the 70 per cent milestone means the deadline for the $1 million Open For Summer Lottery will be 11:59 p.m. on June 24. Visit www.alberta.ca/lottery to enter.

There are two other million dollar prizes and 40 travel prizes offered by WestJet and Air Canada that will be drawn for later in the summer as part of the effort to encourage Albertans to get immunized.