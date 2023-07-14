Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding

Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.

The first phase of construction, between Shepard and Eau Claire, is underway, but the Opposition says work was delayed by Jason Kenney's United Conservative government holding back funding.

The NDP now wants Premier Danielle Smith to fully commit to the rest of the project.

"That's what the UCP approach should be," said Calgary-Northeast MLA Gurinder Brar.

"They need to fund this project completely, especially the northern leg so we can boost our economy."

The NDP notes the Green Line project was not among the items Smith specifically mentioned to Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen in her mandate letter to him this week.

The letter, dated July 11, does mention expanding and improving major highways in Calgary and Edmonton, as well as making Calgary's Blue Line – the transit link to the Calgary International Airport – a priority.

The NDP says "it is essential" for the UCP to support the Green Line that would benefit businesses and Calgarians alike.

The first phase of the Green Line is expected to be complete in 2027.

Once the second phase is completed, the entire line will run from 160 Avenue in north Calgary to Seton in the southeast.