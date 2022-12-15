Alberta NDP drafts bill to freeze auto insurance rates for a year

The Alberta NDP wants the UCP goverment to get on board with a private member's bill to freeze auto insurance rates for one year, to allow the government to take a good look at why Albertans are paying so much. The Alberta NDP wants the UCP goverment to get on board with a private member's bill to freeze auto insurance rates for one year, to allow the government to take a good look at why Albertans are paying so much.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'

After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina