CALGARY -- Alberta's beleaguered public inquiry into anti-energy campaigns is the target of criticism, yet again.

Commissioned by the UCP government in June 2019, the inquiry is looking into whether foreign-funded special interest groups are spreading misinformation about Alberta's oil and gas sector. Steve Allan, a forensic and restructuring accountant with more than 40 years of experience, heads the inquiry.

The deadline for the report has already been pushed backtwice and the original $2.5 million price tag has been increased by $1 million.

An associate laws professor at the University of Calgary says he is dismayed the inquiry paid $100,000 to people not trained in climate science, to write reports he says are full of textbook climate change denialism, speculation and conjecture.

"I think that the events of last week really highlight the importance for us as Canadians and Albertans about the dangers, the risks of conspiracy theories and sort of alternative realities and not to trade in them," said Martin Olszynski.

"And not to allow them to sort of dominate or to entertain them even, I think, in our public discourse and certainly not in an inquiry such as this one."

A provincial spokesperson declined to comment on the criticism.

The final report from the inquiry is due Jan. 31.