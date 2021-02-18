CALGARY -- Alberta Parks has announced the dates it will begin accepting online bookings for campsite reservations

Campers looking to secure a spot can start booking individual campsites beginning on March 4 for bookings up to 90 days in advance of the scheduled arrival date.

The reservation start times are staggered by regions.

Comfort camping reservations start on March 5 at 9 a.m. for bookings up to 180 days in advance of the scheduled date of arrival.

Backcountry camping can currently be reserved up to 90 days in advance of the scheduled arrival date.

Group camping bookings remain closed due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions.

Park officials say several pandemic-related safety measures that were put in place in 2020 will remain in place to support the opening of the 2021 camping season:

Shower facilities remain closed;

Group camping will remain closed unless and until AHS group gathering restrictions are eased;

Shared sites with shared amenities like picnic tables and fire pits will have one half of the area closed;

If Alberta Parks initiate any cancellations due to COVID-19 restrictions, campers will be notified and receive a full refund – including the reservation fee.

To make a reservation or view the availability of campsites, visit the Alberta Parks website.