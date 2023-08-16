Alberta pet owners surrendering animals due to ownership expenses

An adorable dog is seen in a stock photo. (Pexels/Pixabay) An adorable dog is seen in a stock photo. (Pexels/Pixabay)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina