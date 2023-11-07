Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share stage with former Fox host Tucker Carlson

A right-wing news commentator is to have a conversation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in January when he's scheduled to speak in Calgary.

Tucker Carlson, who was fired by Fox News in April, is to appear at the Telus Convention Centre on Jan. 24.

An itinerary posted on Carlson's website says he will make remarks and have a conversation with Smith.

The premier's office confirmed Tuesday that Smith will attend the event in Calgary.

"The premier participates in a variety of public and private events and does interviews with dozens of reporters, broadcasters and podcasters from across the political spectrum," press secretary Sam Blackett said in an emailed statement.

"Obviously, she does not subscribe to every view of every interviewer or reporter she speaks with whether that's the CBC, the Toronto Star, or Tucker Carlson.

"The premier aims to share Alberta's message with as many people as possible whether they're from Alberta, Canada, or around the world."

Opposition NDP members of the legislature said the premier shouldn't give time to such a divisive personality.

"Tucker Carlson is a pro-Putin white nationalist, so naturally Danielle Smith is scheduled to help him promote his event in Calgary in January," finance critic Shannon Phillips wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

MLA David Shepard added that Carlson is a loud promoter of "great replacement theory" and other white nationalist ideas _ "not someone the premier of a diverse province should be giving time, particularly at a time of rising antisemitism (and) Islamophobia."

Carlson, who was one of the networks most popular hosts, occasionally targets Canada and its federal Liberal government on his show and was a vocal supporter of last year's "Freedom Convoy" movement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.