Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday

Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.

The premier, along with Health Minister Adriana LaGrange, Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton and Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mark Joffe will be speaking to reporters outside the McDougall Centre on Friday.

As of Thursday, there were 329 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli and 13 children being treated in hospital.

The outbreak has been linked to Fueling Minds, a centralized kitchen that provided contaminated food to several child care facilities in the Calgary area.

The facility remains closed and health officials are still working to determine the exact source of the outbreak.

Earlier this week, health officials revealed that inspections found a number of critical violations at the kitchen, including improper food handling, inadequate sanitization and pest control problems.

Parents of children who've gotten sick from the outbreak are upset with the company, demanding and apology and launching a class-action lawsuit.

The families are also calling on the province to do more to protect them.

"We're not waiting for things to be changed. We're not waiting for accountability. We're asking for those things to be changed now," Katie McLean, whose two-year-old daughter became ill during the outbreak, told CTV News on Thursday.

The province said they can only move forward with meaningful changes once they've determined what food was tainted with E. coli.

"If we're able to determine the actual source of this outbreak, then we will be better able to understand what else can we do and if we need to bolster policies or procedures. If there's recommendations, we're going to look at those very seriously and see what we can do to make things better," LaGrange said on Thursday.

"We never want this to happen again, ever. It should never happen."

The media availability is expected to take place at 9:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed online.

(With files from Mark Villani)