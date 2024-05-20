CALGARY
    • Alberta premier visits Alaska to increase business ties

    Danielle Smith
    Premier Danielle Smith was in Alaska on Victoria Day to meet with governor Mike Dunleavy in Anchorage.

    Smith posted on social media that they discussed “ways we can increase business ties and leverage our mutual expertise in energy production.”

    Smith also was part of a panel with the governor at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference.

    The conference is focussing on a wide range of topics, including the future of oil and gas, mining and critical minerals, renewable energy advancements, hydrogen and advanced nuclear potential, CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) and artificial intelligence.

    The premier’s office says bilateral trade between Alberta and Alaska totalled almost CAD $383 million in 2023, with the majority related to refined oils. It says the trade supported 1,663 jobs in Alaska and 2,152 jobs in Alberta.

    Smith traveled with three staff members. Mission expenses will be posted on the provincial government’s travel and expense disclosure page.

     

