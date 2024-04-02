Alberta prepares to launch 2 new mental health organizations
Alberta will soon have two new organizations to support mental health and addictions services.
The first, called Recovery Alberta, will be up and running later this year and will take over the delivery of mental health and addiction services currently delivered by Alberta Health Services (AHS).
The second new organization, announced on Tuesday, is the Canadian Centre of Recovery Excellence (CoRE).
The UCP says CoRE will support the government in building "recovery-oriented systems of care" by "researching best practices for recovery from around the world, analyzing data and making evidence-based recommendations."
More about Recovery Alberta
Alberta announced in November 2023 that it would be refocusing provincial health care with the creation of four new organizations.
Alberta’s Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction began consolidating the mental health and addiction services within AHS in August 2023, and says the process was completed by November 2023.
Recovery Alberta will report to the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction.
The province expects Recovery Alberta will be fully operational by summer 2024 and will operate with an annual budget of $1.13 billion.
While the UCP says timelines are dependent on legislative amendments yet to be introduced, the Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction is aiming to establish the corporate structure of Recovery Alberta by June 3.
Following the establishment of the corporate structure and executive team, staff and services would begin operation under the banner of Recovery Alberta on July 1.
More about CoRE
The UCP says CoRE will "inform best practices in mental health and addiction, conduct research and program evaluation and support the development of evidence-based policies for mental health and addiction."
CoRE will be established as a crown corporation through legislation to be introduced this spring.
The UCP has committed $5 million through Budget 2024 to support the establishment of CoRE.
It is anticipated it will be operational by this summer.
Minister of Mental Health and Addiction Dan Williams says the establishment of the two new organizations will "support the delivery of recovery-oriented services to Albertans and will further cement Alberta as a leader in the field."
Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange, meanwhile, says the aim is to have "robust support systems for addiction recovery and mental health treatment.
"Giving Albertans living with mental health or addiction challenges an opportunity to pursue recovery and live a contributing life is the responsible and compassionate thing to do," Smith said.
Engagement sessions
Williams will host four engagement sessions with AHS staff to provide additional information about Recovery Alberta.
Virtual engagement sessions for AHS staff and service providers will be held on:
- April 11 at 6:30 p.m.;
- April 16 at 10 a.m.;
- April 17 at 6:30 p.m., and
- April 22 at 10 a.m.
