Alberta RCMP officer injured while conducting traffic stop

A RCMP officer from Claresholm, Alta. suffered minor injuries on May 19, 2023 when their vehicle was hit by a semi during a traffic stop. (RCMP handout) A RCMP officer from Claresholm, Alta. suffered minor injuries on May 19, 2023 when their vehicle was hit by a semi during a traffic stop. (RCMP handout)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina