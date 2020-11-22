CALGARY -- For the first time in more than a month, the province has reported no new deaths in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time health officials reported no deaths was on Oct. 17.

It wasn't all good news on Sunday however as the province said there were another 1,584 cases added to Alberta's totals.

The report comes after three days straight of daily records of more than 1,000 cases per day.

The Edmonton zone has 5,479 active cases while the Calgary zone has 4,614.

More than 34,000 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19 so far.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to hold a media availability on Monday afternoon.