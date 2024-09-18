Alberta's $8.6B school plan prompts concerns over funding of private builds

The provincial government's multibillion-dollar plan to fast-track the building of new schools is raising concerns over the funding of private school construction.

Premier Danielle Smith's $8.6-billion plan includes a pilot program to incentivize private school construction, in an effort to create thousands of new spaces at a reduced cost to taxpayers.

"Now, Alberta will be the only province in Canada that builds private schools," said Thomas Lukaszuk, a former minister of education under the Progressive Conservatives who is opposed to the change.

"It is monumental – and I can't understate the term monumental – shift in policy for Alberta Education."

Currently, independent schools get 70 per cent of what students in public schools receive from the province per student in operating funding.

Smith isn't offering details of what proportion of private school construction costs would be funded by the province but says she wants to put all school options on a level playing field.

The premier says the pilot is to explore interest in funding partnerships on the same basis as those with public school boards.

"This level of support is a game-changer for thousands of families to choose the best option for their child's learning success," said Joanne Higgins, acting president for the Alberta Association of Public Charter Schools.

The funding would mean the addition of 12,500 new charter school spaces over the next four years.

Support Our Students Alberta also has concerns about the premier's announcement.

"It sounds like she's really favouring charter schools," said Wing Li with Support Our Students Alberta.

"Over 90 per cent of Alberta students go to public schools and those are the places the general public can access education. So, we don't want to see private school subsidies. We don't want to see privatization. We want to see the public schools bolstered so everyone can access them, not just if you can pay tuition."

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says enrolment pressures mean the province needs to use every possible avenue to expand spaces and reduce class sizes.

"Options and considerations for making capital more affordable for independent schools are being explored. Further information on this program will be forthcoming in the near future," said an education ministry spokesperson.

Patricia Bolger, chair of the Calgary Board of Education (CBE), told reporters she was "somewhat" disappointed with the province's decision to provide capital funding to private institutions.

She is hopeful 13 of its proposed projects will get the green light under the program's expedited approval process.

"In the big picture, we need 40 schools in the next 10 years, so it will make a dent but there is still more needed down the road," she said.

The Alberta Teachers' Association (ATA) estimates around 6,000 additional teachers and staff would be needed to accommodate the proposed plan to build 30 new schools every year over the next three years.

"We welcome to hear that there is going to be more schools built but absent from this announcement yesterday was who's going to work in those buildings – teachers, education assistants – and that's a big part of this equation. I'm not quite sure where we're going to get the people to do this," said Jason Schilling, ATA president.

The province announced $125 million in the summer for operational funding for the 2024-25 school year and on Tuesday, the premier said the province is considering if it needs to modify its funding model with more details to come.

Lukaszuk wants to see teachers and other Albertans who oppose the pilot buy UCP memberships and vote in the party's leadership review in November.

"It was never part of UCP platform and definitely was not consulted with parents, with Albertans, with the Alberta Teachers' Association, with students. ... To make such a monumental shift and allocate that much money into the construction of private schools and virtually the privatization of public education shocked me," Lukaszuk said.

However, the UCP said it is a standard rule with all political parties, including its own, that would-be members need to support the party to become a member but has only ever flagged one person under the bylaw.

"As outlined in our bylaws, to become a member of the United Conservative Party, you must support the principles of our party. If you do not, or if you are an active supporter of another party, you are not eligible to become a member," the party said in a statement.