Alberta's best young table tennis players face off at tournament
An organization of table tennis players in Alberta were glad to see the COVID-19 public health restrictions be lifted so they could enjoy their favourite pastime once again.
The Alberta Table Tennis Association (ATTA) is holding its first tournament in several years this weekend.
Kim Law, president of the ATTA, says the tournament features the best junior players, from eight to 18 years old, that the province has to offer.
He says it's the first meet since the pandemic was declared in 2020.
"This is the first tournament for the Alberta juniors to come together in many years."
While the sport isn't nearly as popular in Canada as it is in other countries, Law says interest is growing.
There are also a number of players who are capable of competing at the national level for Canada, Law said.
"Table tennis not the best sport in Canada, however, we are trying very hard to promote the sport in Alberta and we are seeing it continue growing."
More information about the ATTA can be found online.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Don't come fight for Ukraine unless you're already trained, foreign legion says
For Canadians looking to help in Ukraine, sending donations of money and essential supplies is likely more attainable than volunteering to fight on the front lines.
North America vulnerable to Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons: NORAD commander
North America has few options to defend against Russian and Chinese hypersonic weapons, which can manoeuvre while travelling more than five times the speed of sound. Potentially capable of carrying nuclear warheads, the U.S. is still trying to develop a similar arsenal.
Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine
Russia's space agency on Saturday dismissed Western media reports suggesting Russian cosmonauts joining the International Space Station (ISS) had chosen to wear yellow suits with a blue trim in support of Ukraine.
Ultra-rare snake spotted dead with half-eaten giant centipede in its mouth
A small and very rare Florida snake bit off more than it could chew recently and was seen dead in a state park with half its meal still visible.
Percentage of Canadian homes sitting empty on the decline: study
A new report has found that the percentage of empty homes fell nationwide for the first time in 20 years and dropped in more than half of Canada's most populous communities.
The word 'war' is banned in her country, but this Russian refuses to be silenced
W5 investigates Russia's crackdown on dissent as social media influencers risk jail time to pull back the curtain on the warn in Ukraine.
Ukraine no-fly zone shouldn't be off the table for NATO, says Bergen
Interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says that Canada and other NATO members should not be taking Ukraine's request for a no-fly zone off the table, and should further consider how to protect humanitarian corridors for those fleeing the war.
Dead buildings tower over uncollected corpses in Mariupol, on the front line of Ukraine's war
In Mariupol, Ukraine, daily life is a series of harrowing escapes from bomb blasts and basic survival rituals, amid the rubble that lies everywhere.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton tactical store sends third load of supplies to Ukrainian forces
An Edmonton store selling first responder and tactical gear is helping bring needed equipment and aid to Ukrainian forces fighting the Russian invasion.
-
Leduc fire chief resigns nearly a month after lawsuit is filed against department
Nearly a month after a lawsuit was filed, alleging discrimination and abuse against female firefighters in Leduc, that city’s fire chief has resigned.
-
McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3
The Edmonton Oilers are hosting an Eastern Conference opponent that is out of playoff contention for the third consecutive game.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver 'Stand with Ukraine' mural vandalized with pro-Russia graffiti
Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., are investigating after a mural voicing support for Ukraine was defaced with a reference to one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's dubious justifications for invading the country.
-
Surrey teacher's counselling of students overstepped 'professional boundaries,' discipline authority says
British Columbia's Commissioner for Teacher Regulation has suspended a Surrey teacher for three days because he had personal discussions with students that were "in the nature of counselling," despite not being the students' counsellor.
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
Atlantic
-
65 COVID-19 outbreaks in New Brunswick long-term care and nursing homes
There are 65 outbreaks of COVID-19 in New Brunswick’s long-term care and nursing homes as the province marks the first five days of lifted pandemic protocols.
-
N.S. to lift most COVID-19 restrictions Monday, masking to remain in public schools
Most public health restrictions in Nova Scotia will be lifted on Monday, March 21, about two years after the first cases of COVID-19 were announced in the province and restrictions were put in place.
-
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police restrict vehicle access to B.C. legislature ahead of planned convoy protest
Police in Victoria have established "controlled access points" in the city's James Bay neighbourhood in preparation for convoy protests scheduled to arrive in the city this weekend.
-
Environmental groups renew calls for CRD to stop spreading biosolids at landfill
The Peninsula Biosolids Coalition is once again voicing its concerns about the burying and spreading of biosolids from the Capital Regional District's regional wastewater treatment facility at Hartland Landfill.
-
Campbell River team designs portable shelters, item carriers for homeless
Advocates for the homeless in Campbell River, B.C., are rolling out what they hope will be a major assistance to the city’s vulnerable population: "Angel pods."
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Worshippers subdue man who allegedly carried out attack at mosque in Mississauga, Ont.
Police say a man reportedly attacked worshippers at a Mississauga mosque during an early morning congregational prayer on Saturday.
-
17-year-old female greater one-horned rhinoceros dies at Toronto Zoo
The Toronto Zoo has announced the death of a 17-year-old female greater one-horned rhinoceros named Ashakiran.
Montreal
-
Three attempted murders in Montreal overnight, two of them involving firearms
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating three attempted murders that occurred late Friday night in the east end of Montreal, two of which involved firearms.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Rainy weekend: risk of showers for Montreal St. Paddy's Day parade
St. Patrick’s Day paraders will see a healthy dose of rain this weekend, but temperatures will be relatively mild.
-
Two construction workers struck by pickup truck with co-worker at the wheel
A construction worker is in critical condition in hospital after being struck by a co-worker on Highway 25 North in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Some Ottawa businesses unable to access convoy relief funds
For a month, Victoria Barbershop, at the corner of Wellington Street and O’Connor Street, was essentially inaccessible.
-
Police officer struck by bottle thrown from crowd in Kingston, Ont.
Police and Bylaw officers have stepped up patrols near Queen's University in Kingston, Ont. this weekend in anticipation of gatherings and parties.
-
Ottawa, Renfrew top doctors will continue wearing masks indoors when Ontario's mask mandate ends
The Ontario government is lifting mandatory mask requirements in most public settings across Ontario on Monday, including public schools, restaurants and bars.
Kitchener
-
Rescue effort launched after vehicle crashes into Maitland River
Huron County OPP say a vehicle left the roadway and ended up in the Maitland River south of Ethel.
-
Ontario reports total of 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 613 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 patients in intensive care.
-
Two injured in Guelph rollover crash
A rollover crash in Guelph has left two people with injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Man facing several charges after aiming gun at person in Saskatoon
A 33-year-old man is in custody and facing several firearms charges after aiming a gun at a person in Saskatoon Saturday morning.
-
'My heart is with them': Sask. man builds snow sculpture to support Ukraine
A Paddockwood resident is showing his support for the people of Ukraine by building a snow sculpture in his front yard.
-
'It's not right': Tanner Brass' mother speaks after Sask. 13-month old's death
The mother of 13-month-old Tanner Brass spoke briefly at a Saskatoon hotel Friday, demanding justice for her and her family.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters called to another tent fire at Memorial Park
Sudbury firefighters were called to Memorial Park downtown after a tent fire Saturday afternoon.
-
Strong start to maple syrup season in the northeast
A sweet sign that spring is on the horizon in northern Ontario is the maple-tapping season.
-
Ontario launches new fire services reimbursement program
The Ontario government has created a new program to reimburse northern municipalities for fire services in unincorporated areas.
Winnipeg
-
Medicine Rock Café hits the road to new home
A historic log building in St. Francois Xavier with nineteenth century ties to Metis leader Cuthbert Grant has been uprooted and moved to new home.
-
Winnipeg snow clearing operations expected to continue through March
The City of Winnipeg estimates it will take about five days for crews to complete plowing the city’s back lanes to reduce the risk of overland flooding and to make travel safer.
-
Russians push deeper into Mariupol as locals plead for help
Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
Regina
-
Firewalls: A fading part of Saskatchewan’s history
When the Shaunavon firewall was knocked down in early March, it was the end of an era in the community.
-
Looking to generate additional revenue Sask. government announces increases to certain fees and charges
The provincial government has released a list of fees and charges that will change in 2022-23 to "better reflect the cost of related provincial services" and also generate an additional $2.7 million in revenue for the upcoming fiscal year.
-
Regina restoration company flooded with calls due to spring-melt damage
Restoration companies in Regina are being flooded with calls as residents are dealing with home damage brought on by the spring melt.