Alberta's best young table tennis players face off at tournament

An organization of table tennis players in Alberta were glad to see the COVID-19 public health restrictions be lifted so they could enjoy their favourite pastime once again.

The Alberta Table Tennis Association (ATTA) is holding its first tournament in several years this weekend.

Kim Law, president of the ATTA, says the tournament features the best junior players, from eight to 18 years old, that the province has to offer.

He says it's the first meet since the pandemic was declared in 2020.

"This is the first tournament for the Alberta juniors to come together in many years."

While the sport isn't nearly as popular in Canada as it is in other countries, Law says interest is growing.

There are also a number of players who are capable of competing at the national level for Canada, Law said.

"Table tennis not the best sport in Canada, however, we are trying very hard to promote the sport in Alberta and we are seeing it continue growing."

More information about the ATTA can be found online.