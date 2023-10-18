Alberta's first Chipotle location opens in Calgary on Thursday

Alberta's first Chipotle Mexican Grill, located in northeast Calgary, will open its doors on Thursday.

The American fast-casual restaurant chain serves burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads.

Located in the community of Sunridge at 2791 32 Ave. N.E., the new Calgary site is one of 10 new locations opening across Canada in 2023, bringing the total number in the country to 39.

"Our expansion in the province of Alberta and continued growth in B.C. and Ontario are top priorities for our international strategy," said Anat Davidzon, managing director of Chipotle Canada, in a news release.

"This new location will also bring additional career opportunities to the Calgary area."

The Calgary Chipotle location will be the third in Canada that features a "Chipotlane," which allows guests to place their order in advance via the Chipotle app or Chipotle.ca and drive up to grab their meal.

In addition, the Calgary Chipotle will let guests try the "fan-favourite" Carne Asada for a limited time.

Calgary's first Chipotle opens to the public at 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, and the first 50 people in line will get complimentary Chipotle merchandise.

The location will be open from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily.