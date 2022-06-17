Alberta's kayak and surf community raising money to build a world class wave on the lower Kananaskis River
Bigger is better when it comes to river waves and the Alberta River Surfing Association (ARSA) and Alberta Whitewater Association (AWA) want to build the perfect surf and kayak wave.
The groups have raised $150,000 through a grant from the province of Alberta and have raised $70,000 from individuals, businesses and other organizations.
Neil Egsgard is the president of ARSA and says they're now a little more than $40,000 short of the total expected cost of the adjustable wave project.
"We looked at the revenue and the economic impact of international whitewater competitions and it's a few $100,000 for every event based on events that we've seen in Canada," said Egsgard. "So we'd be expecting to have an event a year for kayaking one year and then surfing the next year so we're looking at a few $100,000 of new revenue coming into coming into this area just from the one one event a year alone."
The flow of the lower Kananaskis River at Canoe Meadows is controlled by a hydro dam and that makes it the perfect area to engineer an adjustable wave feature made out of steel. Mike Holroyd is the executive director of AWA who first started kayaking on the river in 1993 and knows it's potential.
"If you build it, they will come," said Holroyd. "It's the old saying right and we've seen between the Kananaskis and Harvie Passage, we've got that for the slalom side of things now and so it's really exciting to be able to add to that on the freestyle and on the surfing and and just build that big whitewater community."
Egsgard says the waves in the area today are man made, created by placing a series of boulders on the river bed. He's excited about this project.
"The biggest thing about the new wave is that it's going to be perfect 12 metres wide," he said. "Really wide, so in terms of the sport and in terms of the feeling of flow that you get on the feature, the wider and more consistent the feature you have the higher quality maneuvers, the higher quality the athletics."
Holroyd hopes the funds are raised soon so the engineering plans can be completed for the new wave and construction and installation taking place no later than 2024.
"The goal is to build this wave that we can adjust," said Holroyd. "So regardless of the water levels we would be able to switch back and forth between canoe and kayak and surf and be able to use it anytime."
The Canadian Whitewater Championships are being hosted this year the first week in August on the existing waves of the Lower Kananaskis River.
"So for instance, this wave if it was in place already, that would be the place where we would do the freestyle (events)," he said. "With the quality of this wave we should be able to hold the World Championships in the future so that's what we're aiming for."
And a world class facility in Kananaskis Country could attract more people to whitewater sports and keep those already interested here rather than travelling outside Alberta.
"The surfing population is around one per cent”, he said. "So there's around 30,000 surfers in Alberta who would either travel for surfing, they would do wake surfing, they would do river surfing."
Learn more about the adjustable wave fundraising project here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
No more mandates on the Hill, as Senate ends COVID-19 vaccine requirement
The Senate has decided to follow suit with the House of Commons in lifting its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20. This means that starting Monday, there will no longer be requirements to show proof of vaccination in order to enter any of the House or Senate buildings on Parliament Hill.
Knix seeks sanctions for lawyers behind class-action suit that alleges menstrual underwear contains 'forever chemicals'
Canadian undergarment maker Knix Wear Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a class-action complaint against the company and also filed a motion for sanctions against the lawyers representing the plaintiffs for not conducting an independent investigation before filing a lawsuit alleging its products contain harmful chemicals.
Health Canada recalls 6 hand sanitizers due to potential for undeclared methanol
Health Canada has recalled six hand sanitizers manufactured by the Rocky Mountain Soap Company that may contain undeclared methanol at “at elevated levels.”
Montreal Grand Prix 2022: Formula One schedule, timings, how to watch, how to buy tickets
Hundreds of thousands of Formula One fans are in Montreal this weekend for the Grand Prix, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton would have lost money if it hosted World Cup: expert
A professor of economics says Edmonton should be happy it was not selected to hold games for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
-
Dr. Verna Yiu named interim provost, vice president of U of A
Former Alberta Health Services President and CEO Dr. Vena Yiu has been named interim provost and vice president at the University of Alberta.
-
Fox Drive crash driver hospitalized; no charges laid yet
So far, no charges have been laid in a crash in which a vehicle landed on its nose against a bridge pier in Edmonton's river valley.
Vancouver
-
Lockdown at East Vancouver school prompted by axe prop, police say
A tense lockdown at an East Vancouver high school this week was triggered by a student carrying an axe that was intended as a prop, according to police.
-
Dog attack allegations lead to owners paying nearly $800: CRT decision
Two B.C. dog owners will have to pay nearly $800 after their pet allegedly got out of their property and attacked two other leashed dogs, the provincial civil resolution tribunal ruled.
-
'Workplace accident' involving excavator under investigation in Burnaby
Mounties say they're investigating a "workplace accident" that happened at a site in Burnaby Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP emergency alert policy in place two years after N.S. shooting spree
Two years after it was criticized for not issuing an emergency alert during a 13-hour-long killing spree in Nova Scotia, the RCMP finally has a national Alert Ready policy in place.
-
How will gas prices affect summer travel plans?
The summer travel season is fast approaching and Maritime families will soon hit the road for long-range driving vacations. With the help of gas analyst Dan McTeague, CTV examined three potential travel destinations in an economic climate that has gas prices well above $2 per litre: Halifax to Sydney, Moncton to Montreal and Saint John to Toronto.
-
Third man charged with first-degree murder in fatal Moncton shooting
A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Joedin Leger in Moncton, N.B., in April.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria mayor dons drag, condemns threats that cancelled all-ages performance
Victoria's mayor has condemned the threats of violence that caused the cancellation of a family-friendly drag show that was scheduled for this weekend, and she did it while sporting a fake beard and a bow tie.
-
BC Ferries cancels weekend sailings for 2nd week in a row
BC Ferries says staff shortages have led to sailing cancellations on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route.
-
Organizer of B.C. old-growth logging protests fears deportation
An international student leading a controversial civil resistance campaign to end old-growth logging in B.C. is fearful the Canada Border Services Agency is looking to deport him.
Toronto
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Woman set on fire at Toronto transit station; suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a female victim was set on fire at a Toronto transit station early Friday afternoon.
-
Police searching for man after woman found dead inside Brampton, Ont. home
Peel police are looking for the 29-year-old 'intimate partner' of a woman who was found dead inside a Brampton house Friday morning.
-
Special weather statement issued for GTA advising wind gusts of up to 70 km/h
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for some parts of the Toronto region warning of strong winds.
Montreal
-
'Everything is burned': Lightning destroys 2 homes near Montreal
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario woman, 25, to be charged with murder in killing of man inside Laval restaurant
Quebec provincial police say a woman arrested in Ontario will face murder charges in connection with a homicide inside a Laval restaurant earlier this month.
-
Quebec RCMP say search complete of properties allegedly connected with neo-Nazi group
The RCMP say search warrants executed Thursday on properties southwest of Quebec City allegedly connected to a neo-Nazi terrorist group were completed without incident and the investigation remains ongoing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
Here are the top 10 Ottawa intersections for red light camera violations
The three red light cameras on King Edward Avenue, between Besserer Street and the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, issued 8,500 tickets last year.
-
'Freedom movement' rallies planned to run in Ottawa all summer: organizer
Events are set to take place in Ottawa in late June through Canada Day and the rest of the summer for what organizers say are to protest remaining COVID-19 pandemic-era restrictions.
Kitchener
-
Police release photos connected to Kitchener shootings
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to a pair of shootings in Kitchener on Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | First case of monkeypox confirmed in Guelph, Ont.
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the case was confirmed on Thursday in a man between the ages 20 and 30.
-
Fallen tree knocks out power to 1,350 customers in Kitchener
Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro says crews are working to restore power in Kitchener’s Victoria Park neighbourhood and a section of downtown after a tree fell on a line.
Saskatoon
-
Teen girl seriously injured after Saskatoon police chase ends in crash
A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured in a crash after an early morning police chase.
-
Sask. offering monkeypox vaccines for close, high-risk contacts
Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health says vaccines against monkeypox will be offered to close, high-risk contacts of an infected person if cases are found in the province.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man dies of rare infection following dog bite
The family of a Sudbury man, who passed away after a rare bacterial infection caused by a bite from his dog, is sharing his story as a warning to others.
-
Sudbury's Integrity Commissioner to look into KED city council issue
Sudbury mayor, Brian Bigger, said he plans to file a complaint with the integrity commissioner after a late-night council meeting Thursday over the Kingsway Entertainment District.
-
Paramedic charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
Nearly four months after a tragic crash between an ambulance and a snow plow that killed a 68-year-old woman near Wawa, police have laid charges.
Winnipeg
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Man found with multiple stab wounds in Steinbach
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Steinbach Thursday night.
-
Three charged in months-long investigation into catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg: WPS
A search of a Springfield Road business led to the arrest of three Manitobans and the discovery of over a dozen catalytic converters, numerous drugs and cash.
Regina
-
Evraz issues layoffs at steel mill in Regina
Evraz has laid off 170 employees at the steel mill in Regina since the beginning of May after choosing to idle its large diameter pipe production in the city, according to a statement from the company.
-
Backyard suites now permitted across city of Regina
A new housing option is now permitted in Regina after city council voted in favour of backyard suites being built anywhere in the city.
-
Sask. man found guilty of trespassing after refusing to wear a mask in grocery store
A Saskatchewan judge has ruled that a man who failed to wear a mask while shopping at a Foam Lake Co-op store is guilty of trespassing.