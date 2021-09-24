Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units facing unprecedented patient numbers during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aircraft and crews are being assembled to transfer ICU patients to hospitals in other parts of the country. The team is expected to be deployed to Alberta as early as Friday.
Details of the aeromedical transportation co-ordination are currently being developed.
"Our teams have already begun liaising and further planning," read a statement from National Defence.
Up to eight nurses with ICU training could also arrive in the province by the end of the weekend.
The province reached out to Public Safety Minister Bill Blair earlier this week calling for help from the federal government.
Blair replied Thursday saying the Canadian Red Cross could also be activated to provide additional support.
Alberta hospitals are seeing "unprecedented patient demand," said Dr. Verna Yiu, Alberta Health Services president and CEO.
As of Thursday, 226 of the 310 patients in ICU were admitted with COVID-19 and the five-day average for patients admitted into ICUs has been slightly more than 23 per day.
"It’s tragic that we are only able to keep pace with these sort of numbers because in part some of our ICU patients have passed away," said Yiu.
The scale of the crisis could be tipped within a day, when it's expected the maximum threshold of 350 total ICU patients will be reached and activate triage protocol.
Yiu also said that nothing is standard about the situation.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Long-term care outbreaks are rising, and provinces have different strategies for keeping COVID-19 out
As the fourth wave continues across Canada and community spread climbs, outbreaks are also on the rise inside Canada’s long-term care homes, leading experts to stress the importance of staff being vaccinated — an issue which varies province to province.
Sask. health-care workers on the brink of being overwhelmed as COVID-19 ICU cases climb
Inside hospitals across Saskatchewan, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, health-care workers are reporting a worsening crisis, with record-breaking COVID-19 hospitalizations pushing the health-care system to the brink.
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
Alberta's overwhelmed ICUs near capacity, military support being deployed
The Canadian Armed Forces has confirmed that it will be sending resources to help with Alberta's overwhelmed intensive care units.
Canadian supermodel Linda Evangelista says cosmetic procedure left her 'brutally disfigured'
Canadian fashion model Linda Evangelista says she's been left 'permanently deformed' from a cosmetic procedure that she had approximately five years ago.
Ont. mother who camped outside premier's office will have son's autism file looked at:, minister
An Ontario mother, who had been holding a one-woman protest for the past week to try to get help with her son's autism care, will finally have her file looked at after a call from the social services minister.
CDC director diverges from recommendation, endorses COVID-19 booster for millions of older Americans
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19.
Buckle up: Arizona Republicans to show 2020 recount results
Ten months after Donald Trump lost his 2020 reelection bid in Arizona, supporters hired by Arizona Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver the results of an unprecedented partisan election review that is the climax of a bizarre quest to find evidence supporting the former president's false claim that he lost because of fraud.
SNC-Lavalin corporations and 2 former top execs charged with fraud, forgery by RCMP
The corporate entities of SNC-Lavalin Inc. and SNC-Lavalin International Inc., as well as two former senior executives of the Quebec-based firms have been charged with a series of fraud and forgery offences by the RCMP.
Edmonton
-
'Unprecedented patient demand': Alberta reports 1,660 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths
Alberta reported 1,660 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Thursday.
-
Man killed, another injured in south Edmonton roadway shooting
Two men were rushed to hospital after an apparent drive-by shooting in south Edmonton Thursday night.
-
Edmonton
Edmonton | Edmonton weather for Sept. 24: Back to the 20s after a chilly morning
It appears most (but, not all) of the Edmonton and area avoided frost this morning.
Vancouver
-
Overdose crisis: Funding for depleted naloxone kit supply coming, B.C. premier promises
British Columbia's naloxone supply is depleted, forcing some police agencies to buy their own supplies of the overdose-reversing drug.
-
B.C. quietly steps up enforcement on restaurants refusing to check vaccine passports
As a number of restaurants openly defy B.C.'s proof-of-vaccination requirements, the province has confirmed enforcement is underway.
-
Potential COVID-19 vaccine card 'loophole' circulating online
A possible loophole in B.C.’s vaccine card registration system is making the rounds on social media.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 71 new COVID-19 cases
The cases were among 832 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Club members push back over proposed changes to Cedar Hill Golf Course
The president of the Cedar Hill Golf Club says a report from District of Saanich staff recommending changes to the operation df Cedar Hill Golf Course will hurt the club and its members.
-
5 schools on Vancouver Island now dealing with COVID-19 clusters
Health officials on Vancouver Island have declared clusters of COVID-19 at four more schools in the South Island. There are now five active clusters at schools in the region.
Atlantic
-
N.B. businesses report customers throwing 'temper tantrums' when employees enforce COVID-19 rules
The first 24-hours following New Brunswick's rollout of new pandemic restrictions have been rocky for some of the businesses tasked with enforcing the new rules.
-
N.S. reports 95th COVID-19 related death, 41 new cases on Thursday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province’s 95th death related to COVID-19, along with 41 new cases and 20 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 147.
-
New Brunswick reports 52 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, active cases rise to 574
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 35 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 574.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top public health official to announce today changes to capacity limits for sports arenas, stadiums
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is planning to speak Friday afternoon about capacity limits inside professional sports venues as popular sports seasons prepare to kick off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Youth-led rally demanding urgent climate action to be held at Ontario legislature
A youth-led demonstration demanding urgent climate action from leaders in all levels of government is expected today at the Ontario legislature.
-
Toronto to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at select malls this weekend
The City of Toronto is holding a number of mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at malls across the city this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ontario's top public health official to announce today changes to capacity limits for sports arenas, stadiums
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is planning to speak Friday afternoon about capacity limits inside professional sports venues as popular sports seasons prepare to kick off amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Father, two daughters dead in Gatineau, Que. murder-suicide
Gatineau police say the deaths of a father and his two young children at an Aylmer, Que. home were a double murder-suicide.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 24, 2021
The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Friday, Sept. 24.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital increases to 24 infections
The COVID-19 outbreak at St. Mary's Hospital Centre in Montreal is getting worse.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Quebec unveils strategy to combat rise in gun violence
Quebec is unveiling a strategy to fight the rise in gun violence in the province.
-
Quebec swiftly passes new bill to prohibit anti-vaccine protests near schools, hospitals
After just a few hours of debate, Quebec's National Assembly voted unanimously Thursday evening to pass a new bill that would prohibit anti-vaccine protesters from demonstrating near schools, daycares, and hospitals -- an offence punishable by a fine of up to $12,000.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a "suspicious death" in Kitchener on Friday morning.
-
Drugs, cash and guns seized in multi-city bust, 14 people facing charges
Fourteen people are facing charges after police executed multiple search warrants in Cambridge, Kitchener, Stratford and St. Marys, and seized a ‘significant’ amount of cash, drugs and guns.
-
Oi! Oi! Oi!: Oktoberfest gets ready to tap the first keg of 2021
Waterloo Region’s big Bavarian festival officially kicks off on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Someone in Ontario just won $21-million in the Lotto 6/49 but has yet to claim their prize
Someone in Ontario won more than $21 million in Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 draw but has yet to check their ticket.
-
Long-term care outbreaks are rising, and provinces have different strategies for keeping COVID-19 out
As the fourth wave continues across Canada and community spread climbs, outbreaks are also on the rise inside Canada’s long-term care homes, leading experts to stress the importance of staff being vaccinated — an issue which varies province to province.
-
Ont. mother who camped outside premier's office will have son's autism file looked at:, minister
An Ontario mother, who had been holding a one-woman protest for the past week to try to get help with her son's autism care, will finally have her file looked at after a call from the social services minister.
Winnipeg
-
ICU doctor cautiously optimistic about looming impact of 4th COVID-19 wave in Manitoba
A Manitoba critical care doctor and infectious diseases specialist remains cautiously optimistic when it comes to the impact of the fourth wave in Manitoba.
-
Knocked over power pole prompts road closure in Winnipeg: police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are advising the public of a road closure on Friday morning caused by a knocked down power pole.
-
The Manitoba businesses fined for not following public health orders
Five businesses in Manitoba received tickets last week for not following public health orders.
Regina
-
More health restrictions needed to keep children safe, Sask. epidemiologist says
As COVID-19 cases increase in Saskatchewan youth, medical experts say more restrictions are needed in schools to stop the transmission of the virus.
-
'Unbelievably heartbreaking': Sask. nurse left waiting for transplant as province suspends organ donation program
Krystal Graham has been on the liver transplant waitlist for about a year. Now, she says she is concerned COVID-19 will delay her life-saving surgery even longer.
-
Melville Millionaires' games postponed due to COVID-19: SJHL
The Melville Millionaires have postponed hockey games until further notice after a positive COVID-19 case associated with the team.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. sets COVID-19 hospitalization record for 5th day in a row; 460 new cases reported
Saskatchewan broke COVID-19 hospitalization records again on Thursday, reporting 273 patients in hospital with 58 in intensive care.
-
Saskatoon City Council to decide on parking patios running year round
Saskatoon City Council will look at a committee recommendation to allow parking patios to operate through the winter, making them a year-round amenity.
-
Saskatoon judge rules child can receive COVID-19 vaccine in court battle between parents
A Saskatoon judge has ruled in favor allowing a father to have his child vaccinated despite the mother being opposed to her child getting the shot.