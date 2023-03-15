Alberta's plan to mandate police body cameras could be expensive: criminologist

An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday, April 18, 2021. A Calgary criminologist says Alberta's plan to make all police services in the province use body cameras could come with prohibitive costs and take a long time to put in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan An RCMP officer wears a body camera at the detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., on Sunday, April 18, 2021. A Calgary criminologist says Alberta's plan to make all police services in the province use body cameras could come with prohibitive costs and take a long time to put in place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina