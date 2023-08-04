Alberta's unemployment rises in July as Calgary, Edmonton remain stable

Alberta's unemployment rate rose four-tenths of a percentage point in July with more people searching for work.

Statistics Canada released its July 2023 Labour Force Survey on Friday, which showed Alberta's jobless numbers climbing to 6.1 per cent from 5.7 per cent the month before.

Alberta was one of three provinces that saw employment increase in July – by 12,000 (+0.5%) – including New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island.

"Compared with July 2022, employment was up by 83,000 (+3.5%), with nearly three-quarters of the increase occurring over the first seven months of 2023," the report reads.

Calgary's unemployment rate was unchanged in July, sitting at 6.3 per cent.

Calgary was, however, the fourth-highest jobless rate in Canada among the 36 metropolitan areas surveyed, with only Toronto (6.4 per cent), Peterborough, Ont., (6.8 per cent) and Belleville, Ont., (10.2 per cent) recording higher statistics.

Edmonton's jobless rate was largely unchanged, dipping one-tenth of a percentage point to sit at six per cent.

Lethbridge, meanwhile, jumped to 5.7 per cent compared to 5.3 per cent in June.

Nationally, the unemployment rate rose to 5.5 per cent in July amid population growth.

Statistics Canada says the economy lost a modest 6,400 jobs.