Alberta's vaccine rollout expands to Phase 2C, additional 240K health-care workers now eligible
With the arrival of Phase 2C of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, increasing the total number of Albertans who are eligible for the vaccine to 1.7 million. (file)
CALGARY -- A greater number of frontline workers in Alberta are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the arrival of additional doses in the province in the coming days.
More than 240,000 health-care workers can now book appointments as the province enters Phase 2C of the vaccine rollout, increasing the total number of eligible Albertans to 1.7 million.
Phase 2C applies to anyone 18 years old or older who provides direct patient care.
Health-care workers who are eligible in Phase 2C to book appointments include :
- Acupuncturists
- Addictions counsellors
- Audiologists
- Child and youth care counsellors
- Chiropractors
- Combined laboratory and X-ray technologists
- Counselling therapists
- Dental assistants
- Dental hygienists
- Dental technologists/technicians
- Dentists
- Denturists
- Environmental public health
- Health-care aides
- Health-care compliance
- Hearing aid practitioners
- Massage therapists
- MDTT - Electroneurophysiology technologists
- MDTT - Magnetic resonance technologists
- MDTT - Nuclear medicine technologists
- MDTT - Radiation therapists
- MDTT - Radiological technologists
- Medical laboratory technologists
- Midwives
- Naturopaths
- Nursing - Licensed practical nurses
- Nursing - Nurse practitioners
- Nursing - Registered nurses
- Nursing - Registered psychiatric nurses
- Occupational therapists
- Opticians
- Optometrists
- Orthotists and prosthetists
- Paramedics - Emergency medical responders
- Paramedics - Primary care paramedics
- Paramedics - Advanced care paramedics
- Pharmacists
- Pharmacy technicians
- Physician assistants
- Physicians
- Physiotherapists
- Podiatrists
- Psychologists
- Registered dieticians
- Respiratory therapists
- Social workers
- Speech-language pathologists
Health-care workers on First Nations and Metis settlements are also included in this phase.
Select groups of frontline workers are included in Phase 2C but are not yet eligibile for the vaccine. The groups include:
- Staff at correctional facilities
- Police
- Sheriffs
- Homeless shelter staff
- Group home staff
- Meat processing factory workers
- Family caregivers of residents in long-term care or supportive living facilities
The province has not released a tentative date for the inclusion of these Phase 2C groups.
Appointments can be booked through participating pharmacies or AHS' online booking tool or by calling Health Link at 811.