CALGARY -- A greater number of frontline workers in Alberta are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the arrival of additional doses in the province in the coming days.

More than 240,000 health-care workers can now book appointments as the province enters Phase 2C of the vaccine rollout, increasing the total number of eligible Albertans to 1.7 million.

Phase 2C applies to anyone 18 years old or older who provides direct patient care.

Health-care workers who are eligible in Phase 2C to book appointments include :

Acupuncturists

Addictions counsellors

Audiologists

Child and youth care counsellors

Chiropractors

Combined laboratory and X-ray technologists

Counselling therapists

Dental assistants

Dental hygienists

Dental technologists/technicians

Dentists

Denturists

Environmental public health

Health-care aides

Health-care compliance

Hearing aid practitioners

Massage therapists

MDTT - Electroneurophysiology technologists

MDTT - Magnetic resonance technologists

MDTT - Nuclear medicine technologists

MDTT - Radiation therapists

MDTT - Radiological technologists

Medical laboratory technologists

Midwives

Naturopaths

Nursing - Licensed practical nurses

Nursing - Nurse practitioners

Nursing - Registered nurses

Nursing - Registered psychiatric nurses

Occupational therapists

Opticians

Optometrists

Orthotists and prosthetists

Paramedics - Emergency medical responders

Paramedics - Primary care paramedics

Paramedics - Advanced care paramedics

Pharmacists

Pharmacy technicians

Physician assistants

Physicians

Physiotherapists

Podiatrists

Psychologists

Registered dieticians

Respiratory therapists

Social workers

Speech-language pathologists

Health-care workers on First Nations and Metis settlements are also included in this phase.

Select groups of frontline workers are included in Phase 2C but are not yet eligibile for the vaccine. The groups include:

Staff at correctional facilities

Police

Sheriffs

Homeless shelter staff

Group home staff

Meat processing factory workers

Family caregivers of residents in long-term care or supportive living facilities

The province has not released a tentative date for the inclusion of these Phase 2C groups.

Appointments can be booked through participating pharmacies or AHS' online booking tool or by calling Health Link at 811.