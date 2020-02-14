CALGARY -- Alberta companies are speaking out as nationwide protests and rail blockades begin to have a detrimental economic impact within the province.

Anti-pipeline protests have derailed freight movement in eastern Ontario and passenger rail travel across Canada in recent days.

Though the majority of the Wet’suwet’en protests are happening elsewhere, Alberta industry is taking a hit.

According to the Alberta Wheat and Barley Commissions, rail delays are already causing unintended negative impacts on farmers and the entire agriculture industry. A release from the agency says rail disruption is slowly leading to a massive “backlog with economic losses that are ultimately borne by farmers.”

Superior Propane says the blockades are also hurting their business. The company sent out a statement Friday forecasting critical supply shortages of propane in multiple Canadian markets due to the protests.

"Due to the current inability to move railcars of propane to supply our branches in Central and Eastern Canada, we predict that in the coming days we will begin to experience supply shortages to many areas of the country that rely on propane to heat and power their homes and businesses, including many essential services such as hospitals and retirement homes," said Greg McCamus, Superior Propane president.

Meetings are scheduled between Indigenous leaders and federal ministers who are looking to negotiate an end to the rail blockades in Ontario, Quebec and B.C., while premiers and opposition leaders are calling for immediate action to end the disruptions, which have already seen dozens of arrests.

More to come…