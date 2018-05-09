Canada’s new national public emergency alert system was put to the test in Alberta on Wednesday afternoon as part of national Emergency Preparedness Week.

The tests were conducted on wireless and broadcasting services in Ontario and Quebec on Monday and were carried out in the rest of Canada on Wednesday.

Many mobile devices in Alberta that were connected to LTE networks received the test alert at 1:55 p.m. but people some say they didn't recive a text.

Test Schedule for Wednesday:

Yukon 1:30 PM (PST)

Northwest Territories 1:55 PM (MDT)

Alberta 1:55 PM (MDT)

British-Colombia 1:55 PM (PDT)

Saskatchewan 1:55 PM (CST)

Manitoba 1:55 PM (CDT)

Newfoundland & Labrador 1:55 PM (NDT)

Nova Scotia 1:55 PM (ADT)

Prince Edward Island 1:55 PM (ADT)

New-Brunswick 6:55 PM (ADT)

A test of the system misfired in Quebec on Monday and was hit and miss in Ontario and Alert Ready says an error in the coding prevented the system from sending the messages to phones but that alerts were broadcast on TV and radio.

On Wednesday, tests were also broadcast on television and radio in each region.

Officials say the tests give people an opportunity to become familiar with how the messages are delivered and how they differ from regular texts.

The nation-wide tests are being conducted as part of national Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs from May 6 to 12.

For more information on Emergency alerts and notification in the Calgary area, click HERE.