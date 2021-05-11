CALGARY -- Alberta Health confirms it will withhold its current supply of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for second doses.

In a statement to CTV News, officials said Alberta has approximately 8,400 AstraZeneca doses remaining and there is uncertainty regarding future shipments of the vaccine

"Alberta has administered approximately 255,000 first doses of AstraZeneca and 2,200 second doses. The remaining supply of about 8,400 doses will be used as second doses," said Tom McMillan, Alberta Health spokesperson in the statement issued Tuesday morning. "Unlike with AstraZeneca, Alberta is receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in large and consistent shipments. More than 236,000 doses are arriving this week alone."

The AstraZeneca vaccine will also be provided to those with a contraindication to an mRNA vaccine.

McMillan says Alberta Health will contine to monitor the situation and adapt according to supply availibility and emerging research.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.