CALGARY -- Alberta truckers who cross into Montana will be able to get vaccinated starting next week, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

The vacciantions will be delivered at a rest stop near Conrad, Mt. between May 10 and May 23.

About 2,000 truckers will be eligible. The program will use excess vaccine from Montana made by Johnson and Johnson, which requires one dose.

Kenney said about 800 carriers cross the U.S.-Canada border at Coutts each day.

"We're confident many truckers will pull over, roll up their sleeves and get their jab," said Kenney.

Alberta opened vaccinations to anyone born in 1991 and earlier on Friday and on Monday, eligibility will expand to anyone age 12 and up.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported 2,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

No new deaths were reported in the province as 654 people remain in hospital, including 146 in ICU.

Alberta currently has the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North America.