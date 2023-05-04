Alberta UCP at odds with own consultant over attack on NDP electricity plan

United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith speaks at a campaign launch rally in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith speaks at a campaign launch rally in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, April 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina