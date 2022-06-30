Alberta Utilities Commission approves $31M ATCO fine, says in public interest
Alberta Utilities Commission approves $31M ATCO fine, says in public interest
The Alberta Utilities Commission has approved a $31-million fine proposed for ATCO Electric's attempts to overcharge ratepayers for costs it shouldn't have incurred.
In April, ATCO Electric agreed to pay the penalty after a commission investigation found it deliberately overpaid a First Nation group for work on a new transmission line.
It said ATCO also failed to disclose the reasons for the overpayment when it applied to be reimbursed by ratepayers for the extra cost.
But in May, the Consumers' Coalition of Alberta said the proposed settlement doesn't adequately compensate people in the province for the harm they have suffered.
The commission says in its ruling that after carefully considering the settlement agreement, it is satisfied that accepting it is consistent with the public interest.
The commission also says the agreement would not bring the administration of justice into disrepute.
"The commission considers that the settlement is fit and reasonable, falling within a range of reasonable outcomes given the circumstances," reads the ruling released Wednesday.
The settlement came after an investigation into a complaint that ATCO Electric sole-sourced a contract in 2018 for work needed for a transmission line to Jasper, Alta.
The agreement says that was partly because another of Calgary-based ATCO's subsidiaries had a deal with a First Nation for projects, including for work camps on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion.
The statement of facts says ATCO Electric feared that if it didn't grant the Jasper contract to the First Nation, it might back out of its deal with ATCO Structures and Logistics. It's illegal for a regulated utility to benefit a non-regulated company in this way.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
Have you been affected by airport delays or cancelled flights? We want to hear from you
Have you been affected by airport delays or flight cancellations? Have you arrived at your destination without your luggage? Did you have to cancel a trip because your passport didn’t arrive in time? We want to hear from you. Email CTVNews.ca at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
Supreme Court of Canada to rule Thursday if expansions to rape shield laws constitutional
The Supreme Court of Canada will issue a constitutional ruling today about extensions to Canada's rape shield laws made by the Liberals four years ago.
NACI recommends fall COVID-19 booster in advance of possible future wave
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending booster shots this fall in advance of a possible future wave of COVID-19 in Canada.
Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless
Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look 'disgusting' if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances.
Woman, 20, fatally shot while pushing 3-month-old baby in stroller in New York
A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her 3-month-old infant daughter in a stroller on New York's Upper East Side, police say.
Russia and China slam NATO after alliance raises alarm
NATO faced rebukes from Moscow and Beijing on Thursday after it declared Russia a 'direct threat' and said China posed 'serious challenges' to global stability.
Edmonton
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm, but definitely not hot
Some morning sun will give way to partly cloudy skies in the Edmonton region this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to top out in the low 20s, close to average...but definitely not hot.
-
Air Canada to reduce flights this summer amid 'customer service shortfalls'
Air Canada is planning to reduce its flights in July and August, according to a statement from the company's president, as the airline continues to deal with 'customer service shortfalls.'
-
'The river grabbed me and pulled me under': Edmonton paddle boarder shares near-death experience
Lindsay Cholod ventured out onto the North Saskatchewan River last weekend for her first paddle of the season but it was almost her last.
Vancouver
-
Cruiser 'riddled with bullet holes' after shots fired at officers: Penticton RCMP
An RCMP cruiser was left "riddled with bullet holes" after officers conducting a traffic stop in the Okanagan were fired at, according to police.
-
'I thought I was hallucinating': B.C. lottery winner promises nieces she'll buy a puppy
A British Columbia woman is planning to retire early and expand her family now that she's a millionaire.
-
'How could so much have been missed?' Family of disabled B.C. senior who nearly died of neglect speaks out
Regena Cameron remembers the shock of seeing cousin Jeanette in a B.C. hospital three years ago, after she was admitted in what a judge later called "an advanced state of neglect." Now, she is speaking out, hoping to prevent further suffering.
Atlantic
-
Saint John Sea Dogs win Memorial Cup with 6-3 victory over Hamilton Bulldogs
The Saint John Sea Dogs are Memorial Cup champions once again. Considered a long shot at the beginning of the Canadian Hockey League championship due to a first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, the host Sea Dogs downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in Wednesday's championship game.
-
Response to mass shootings should be 'political and immediate,' survivor says
Former public safety minister Bill Blair was asked yet again Wednesday about whether his government interfered in the investigation into the April 2020 shooting spree in Nova Scotia -- a question that has grabbed political attention in Ottawa for over a week.
-
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered Wednesday during a regimental service in Halifax for her "fierce" character and brave actions.
Vancouver Island
-
Police investigating possibility of 3rd suspect in Saanich, B.C., shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., say they continue to investigate the possibility that a "third suspect" was involved in a fatal shooting at a bank that left two suspects dead and six officers injured Tuesday.
-
'What were they waiting for?' Woman inside Saanich bank amid shootout describes 'calm' gunmen
A woman who was trapped inside a bank during a robbery and fatal shootout with police near Victoria on Tuesday says there is one question still plaguing her a day later: Why didn't the gunmen just leave with the money?
-
Island pet owners benefit from Lower Mainland veterinary hospital featured in reality TV series
A Lower Mainland animal hospital is turning to reality television to help raise funds so they can, in turn, help pet owners – including those on Vancouver Island – with costly major surgeries on animals.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford to mark upcoming gas tax cut today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.
-
Ontario man loses almost 500,000 travel points worth $5,000
An Ontario man says he's frustrated with his bank after almost 500,000 of his travel points disappeared.
-
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022
What's open and closed on Canada Day 2022? Here's the list.
Montreal
-
Montreal airport to 'likely' cancel flights, destinations amid summertime staffing shortage
Canadians flying out of the Montreal airport might be in for a bit of a shock this summer as the head of the Trudeau airport says airlines will "likely" be asked to cancel some flights — or even destinations altogether.
-
Montreal girl, 4, desperately needs stem cell donation
A social media campaign to help find a compatible stem cell donor for a four-year-old girl in Montreal is putting a spotlight on the lack of diversity in donor lists.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this long weekend
Looking for fun things to do in and around Montreal this long weekend? Here are a few ideas.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know about Canada Day preparations in Ottawa today
The police presence in Ottawa's downtown core is stepped up today, as the city prepares for Canada Day festivities and possible protests.
-
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 30 - July 3
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the Canada Day long weekend.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener business says it lost $70,000 in fraudulent fund transfers
A Bowmanville man faces several charges after a Kitchener business said it lost over $70,000 due to fraudulent electronic fund transfers.
-
Calls for traffic controls at 'treacherous' Kitchener intersection after crash
A serious collision in Kitchener Tuesday has prompted calls for traffic controls to be installed at the off-ramps of Highway 7/8 onto Ira Needles Boulevard.
-
Cambridge council approves electric scooters on city streets
The City of Cambridge is allowing electric scooters to be used on more city streets, starting in July.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man left with brain injury after random stabbing at hospital, family says
A 55-year-old man was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver at a Saskatoon hospital, according to his daughter.
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate after woman found seriously injured
Saskatchewan RCMP found a 23-year-old woman seriously injured when they responded to a weapons complaint in Prince Albert.
Northern Ontario
-
Three people hurt in Hwy. 17 collision in Sturgeon Falls
A motor vehicle collision closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls for several hours, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Doug Ford to mark upcoming gas tax cut today
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is planning to mark the upcoming cut to the province’s gas tax in Brampton on Thursday.
-
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
Winnipeg
-
Storm brought baseball-sized hail, 90 km wind gusts to parts of Manitoba: ECCC
A storm that initially sparked tornado warnings across western Manitoba pelted parts of the province with large hail and strong winds Wednesday night.
-
New clean fuel regulations to raise gas prices, affect low-income Canadians most
New federal regulations to force down the greenhouse gas emissions from gasoline and diesel will cost Canadians up to 13 cents more per litre at the pump by 2030.
-
New hospital, youth drop-in centre part of Indigenous-led coalition’s 10-year plan
A plan unveiled Thursday aimed at helping the urban Indigenous community thrive is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind in Winnipeg.
Regina
-
Here's how to stay safe in Sask. lakes this summer
The hot temperatures of Saskatchewan summers often drive people to local lakes to cool off, but experts say there are some tips to keep in mind to stay safe in and around water.
-
Where and when can you set off fireworks in Sask. cities?
Here's where you can and cannot set off fireworks in Saskatchewan cities.
-
Possible tornado spotted near Watrous, Sask.
Video shared online appears to show a tornado near Watrous, Saskatchewan.