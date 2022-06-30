Alberta Utilities Commission approves $31M ATCO fine, says in public interest

Alberta Utilities Commission approves $31M ATCO fine, says in public interest

Power lines are shown in this file photo from Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) Power lines are shown in this file photo from Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina