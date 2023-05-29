Alberta Votes 2023: Learn more about Danielle Smith
Danielle Smith was officially sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier on Oct. 11, 2022, succeeding Jason Kenney as the leader of the United Conservative Party.
Her short term as premier is not her first foray into provincial politics; Smith has represented three political parties in the legislature – the UCP, Wildrose and Progressive Conservatives.
She was elected as the leader of Alberta's Wildrose party in 2009 and earned a seat in the legislature in 2012.
Polling had Smith's Wildrose poised to form government in 2012, but Alison Redford's Progressive Conservatives won.
Smith faced off against the PCs for nearly three years, sparring over spending and taxes.
But as 2014 ended, Smith led a floor-crossing to the PCs, bringing eight Wildrose caucus members over to then-premier Jim Prentice's party.
However, she then lost the PC nomination in the run-up to the 2015 election, and the party finished third, behind the NDP and Wildrose.
Punted from politics, Smith moved back to media, an industry she had worked in previously.
Smith worked writing columns and hosting a daily radio talk show before becoming a lobbyist with the Alberta Enterprise Group in 2019.
However, when then-premier Jason Kenney's popularity plummeted, Smith turned back to politics
Facing off against several of the UCP members she now calls colleagues, Smith won the party's leadership on the sixth ballot in 2022.
Here's a look at some of the promises announced by the UCP over the past few months:
- Create a new tax bracket that would deliver about $760 more for everyone making more than $60,000 a year. Those making less would see a 20 per cent reduction to their provincial tax bill;
- Extend the pause on the provincial fuel tax, with savings of 13 cents per litre at the pump, until the end of 2023;
- Put into legislation a guarantee not to increase personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans in a referendum;
- Contribute $330 million toward a new National Hockey League arena project for the Calgary Flames;
- Follow a public health-care guarantee that no Albertan would have to pay for a doctor out of pocket;
- Introduce a 25 per cent discount for seniors on personal registry services, camping fees and medical driving exams; and
- Bring in the proposed compassionate intervention act, allowing people with severe drug addiction to be forced into treatment.
(With files from the Canadian Press)
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Northern B.C., Alberta and all of Ontario under 'high' to 'extreme' wildfire risk: What to know
There's a heightened risk of wildfires across the country during what has been one of the earliest fire seasons on record. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, here's where the risk is highest.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
Giraffe at Calgary zoo died from a broken neck, investigation reveals
Officials with the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo have released more information about the death of Emara, a 12-year-old Masai giraffe, earlier this month.
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote, known for film and theatre roles, dead at 72
Quebec actor Michel Cote, who captivated audiences with his roles in the theatre piece 'Broue' and films such as 'Cruising Bar' and C.R.A.Z.Y.,' has died at 72.
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
Edmonton
-
Albertans head to polls in what's expected to be very close election between UCP, NDP
In Alberta today, the United Conservative Party is looking to win a second consecutive majority government while the NDP is fighting to regain the office it lost in 2019.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of mass stabbing in North Vancouver, B.C., pleads guilty to all charges
Yannick Bandaogo, the man accused of a March 2021 stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six, has pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced.
-
'Why would you do that to a dog?' Man allegedly threw fiery gas canister at group of homeless people and their pet
A security camera captured the moment a man allegedly lit a canister of gasoline on fire before throwing it at a group of homeless people and their dog in Maple Ridge on Friday.
-
Uber launching in Victoria and Kelowna next week
After years of trying to break into the market, popular ride-hailing app Uber is set to launch in Victoria and Kelowna in early June.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Shelburne County wildfire out of control, about 1,500 evacuated
Roughly 450 homes have been evacuated in Shelburne County as a wildfire burns out of control over thousands of hectares.
-
400 homes evacuated, one destroyed by forest fires in southwestern New Brunswick
About 400 homes in southwestern New Brunswick have been evacuated because of forest fires that began Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle that burst into flames.
Vancouver Island
-
6 cougars killed near Victoria after attacks on sheep farms
Conservation officers have captured and killed six cougars near Victoria this year in response to multiple predatory attacks on sheep farms.
-
Uber launching in Victoria and Kelowna next week
After years of trying to break into the market, popular ride-hailing app Uber is set to launch in Victoria and Kelowna in early June.
-
CTV News Vancouver Island nets 7 RTDNA nominations, 2 Edward R. Murrow Award wins
CTV News Vancouver Island has won a pair of prestigious journalism awards and is in the running for seven others as the Radio Television Digital News Association and its Canadian counterpart announced their picks for outstanding journalism in 2022.
Toronto
-
More than half of GTA condo investors losing money on properties: report
A new report says for the first time ever, more than half of newly-completed condo investors in the Greater Toronto Area were losing money on their rental properties last year — and its authors expect the trend to persist.
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Motorcyclist struck and killed by driver making left-turn in Scarborough: police
Toronto police continue to investigate a crash in Scarborough Sunday afternoon that left a motorcyclist dead.
Montreal
-
Launch of Francization Quebec: a new portal for anyone who wants to learn French
As of June 1, anyone wishing to learn or improve their command of the French language will have to register via the Francisation Quebec portal, the government's new single point of service for coordinating all French language learning services.
-
Montreal creates working group to push forward on plans for Hippodrome site
The City of Montreal has begun the latest chapter in plans for the abandoned Blue Bonnets/Hippodrome racetrack. On Monday, the province and municipality announced a working group to begin creating what it envisions as the city's 'next great district of the future.'
-
Quebec announces a further $5.7 million to combat gun violence and organized crime
Quebec is allocating $5.7 million to intensify police presence in "strategic locations" in the Montreal region. Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel made the announcement on Monday at the Quebec provincial police (SQ) headquarters in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
The city says during the 2023 construction season, the project will focus on completing the installation of the watermain and storm/sanitary sewer and surface work along Bronson Avenue, and begin the installation of the storm sewer and sanitary sewer on Queen Street, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street.
-
Kingston Health Sciences Centre to limit walk-in patient numbers at children's clinic
Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it will be implementing a cap on the number of daily walk-in patients it accepts at the children's outpatient clinic urgent care centre at the Hotel Dieu Hospital.
-
Augusta driver blew 3x the legal limit on Highway 416
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver from Augusta Township is facing an impaired driving charge after someone on Highway 416 spotted a vehicle moving erratically.
Kitchener
-
Two drivers killed in Oxford County crash
A double fatal crash has shut down a rural road in Oxford County.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
-
Guelph police looking for driver in stolen truck after 3 hit and runs
Guelph police say they’re looking for the driver of a white Chevrolet pickup that was involved in three hit and runs on Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon apartment fire that left 26 homeless may have been arson, investigator says
Twenty-six people have been rehoused to a local hotel after a suspicious fire that forced an entire four-storey west side apartment building to evacuate on Sunday night.
-
12-metre high flames to greet Saskatoon Circle Drive commuters Tuesday morning
Drivers on Circle Drive South may see a flame over 12 metres high emanating from SaskEnergy infrastructure on Tuesday morning, but the provincial Crown says it’s all part of the plan.
-
Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say missing woman found in good health
A missing Sudbury woman has been found in good health after a massive search in the Valley East area last week, police say.
-
North Bay man charged, swung metal object at family on waterfront
A 37-year-old North Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly stealing from a local business Sunday and then causing a disturbance at the waterfront hours later, police say.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Dashcam video shows out-of-control Nova Scotia wildfire
Dashcam footage shows the extent of the Tantallon wildfire as it raged in Hammonds Plains, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
Body of 12-year-old Winnipeg boy who fell into Sturgeon Falls found
The body of a 12-year-old boy from Winnipeg who fell into Sturgeon Falls on Saturday has been found.
-
Winnipeg forecasting $27 million deficit
The City of Winnipeg’s rainy day fund could be running dry.
-
'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas
Residents in Point Douglas say their area has become a dumping ground for the rest of the city's unwanted garbage, and want more done to get rid of the piles of trash accumulating in the central-Winnipeg neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023
The first twister of 2023 in the country touched down near Regina over the weekend, according to an analysis from the Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP).
-
Intense thunderstorm leads to flooded streets in Regina
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.