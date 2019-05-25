The family and partner of 44-year-old Robin Fisher, a U.K. national, have confirmed the experienced climber has died on Mount Everest in Nepal on Saturday morning.

Kristyn Carriere, who is from Edmonton but moved to the U.K. a decade ago, says Fisher passed away shortly after summiting.

It’s believed he succumbed to altitude sickness at 8,600 meters.

Carriere says the pair were together for four years and loved to go on adventures and run marathons.

Climbing Mount Everest was a dream of Fisher’s so the pair embarked on the journey to the mountain's base camp together on April 17.

It was there they parted ways and Fisher continued his quest, eventually reaching the top of the mountain at 8:30 a.m. Nepal time on May 25.

Tragically, he fell ill and died minutes later.

Fisher’s family, who are from Birmingham, released a statement:

Robin Haynes Fisher, aspirational adventurer, lived life to the full. He achieved so much in his short life, climbing Mont Blanc, Aconcagua and Everest. He was a "tough guy", triathlete, and marathoner. A champion for vegetarianism, published author, and a cultured theatre-goer, lover of Shakespeare. We are deeply saddened by his loss as he still had so many more adventures and dreams to fulfill. Everyone who ever met him in any capacity will always remember the positive impact he had on their lives. Robin is a much loved and loving son, brother, partner, uncle, and friend.

There have been reports of overcrowding near the summit as depicted in a photo from mountaineer Nirmal Purja that went viral showing the long queue of people trying to get to the top.

Fisher’s last post on his Instagram page was six days ago. He expressed concerns about overcrowding at the summit and decided to delay his ascent in hopes the line of people would thin out.

Authorities say an American climber, Don Cash, also died of altitude sickness while descending Mount Everest on Friday.