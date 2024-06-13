Alberta working with Ottawa on housing funds for more municipalities: Smith

Premier Danielle Smith says the province is working with the federal government to come up with a way to fund housing projects in Alberta municipalities that did not receive money from the Housing Accelerator Fund.

Smith spoke at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce event on Thursday, covering a wide range of topics affecting Alberta’s economy.

The premier said Alberta’s housing minister has been working with federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser on possible funding for projects in communities that did not get access to the recent round of national housing money.

“To see if we can find a way to come up with a program, similar to British Columbia, which would allow us to identify projects where we could either put up land, or put up a building, or defer taxes, or underwrite the lending so they can get a lower rate, and then pass on all those savings to the communities that end up doing that attainable or affordable housing,” Smith said during a question-and-answer portion of the event.

The discussions with Ottawa were prompted after Alberta passed Bill 18 – legislation requiring schools, health agencies or municipalities to get provincial approval for any deals made with the federal government.

Smith said the bill was put into legislation due to the “bilateral deals” the federal government made with Alberta municipalities, without involving the province.

Several communities, including Calgary and Edmonton, received funding to help build more homes.

“But now I have 320 municipalities saying, ‘What about us?’ Including 24 mid-sized cities,” Smith said.

CTV News has reached out to Infrastructure Canada and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) for comment.

The Housing Accelerator Fund aims to remove barriers to build more homes, faster in Canadian communities.

Calgary received more than $228 million through the program, with the goal of fast-tracking the construction of more than 6,800 housing units in the next three years.

Additionally, Airdrie, Edmonton, Sylvan Lake, Banff, Bow Island, Westlock, Smoky Lake and Duchess received money through the fund.

According to data from the CMHC, there were 45,910 seasonally adjusted total housing starts in Alberta in April.

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce recently called on all levels of government in Canada to work together to address the housing crisis.

The chamber said it would like to see housing starts more than double, from 240,000 to 500,000 annually, to match population demand.