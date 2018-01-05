Programs that were established by the province last year to help Alberta home and business owners save money and reduce energy consumption is proving to be a huge success.

Energy Efficiency Alberta was created as part of Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan in 2017 and five programs were launched from April to July to make it easier for Albertans to conserve energy.

Albertans have embraced the program and year end results show savings of $300 million in energy costs.

“More than 150,000 Alberta households have chosen to register for this program. That’s over 10 percent of all single family homes in the province. This demonstrates pent up demand for energy efficiency in Alberta,” said Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta.

Officials say participants have received $45 million in instant savings and rebates to buy over 9 million energy-efficient products including; appliances, windows, tank-less water heaters, solar energy panels, smart thermostats and lightbulbs.

“We sold four million lightbulbs in a month. The retailers and the contractors were very happy all of a sudden because our first program was essentially a marketing program for energy efficiency and it was very successful,” said David Dodge, Energy Efficiency Alberta.

Over 1100 home improvement companies and 200 retailers are taking part in the program and officials say 50,000 households have boosted their energy efficiency with renovations or energy-efficient products.

Officials say the 2017-18 fiscal budget for the initiative was set at $132.7 million and so far $111 million has been spent, most of which went into direct program expenses.

“Alberta has really undertaken programming in a very aggressive way compared to other jurisdictions and we do know that our participation levels are higher than we’ve seen in places like Nova Scotia, British Colombia, Ontario, where they have similar programming that’s been available over a longer period of time and so we have every confidence that our cost-effectiveness is in-line with those programs, “said Curtis.

In terms of targets for savings, Curtis says a study is currently underway and that targets will be announced once all the data has been collected, which will be sometime in late spring.

For more information on Energy Efficiency Alberta and its programs, click HERE.