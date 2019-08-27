Five people were taken to hospital following a head-on collision between a car and a truck on Glenmore Trail Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area between 37th Street and 45th Street S.W., in a construction zone, just after 11:30 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene to find a white pickup truck and a small black car, both with significant front end damage.

A woman in her 20s was the driver, and lone occupant, of the eastbound car. Calgary fire crews extricated the woman from the wreckage and EMS transported her to Foothills Hospital in critical, life threatening condition.

There were four people in the westbound pickup truck at the time of the crash.

EMS confirms to CTV News that a woman in her 20s who was inside the truck was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. A man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, and a teenage girl were transported to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition

The collision occurred in a temporary section of Glenmore Trail where there is no median separating the two directions of traffic. The Calgary Police Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

According to police, the driver of the car is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Glenmore Trail between 37th Street and 45th Street was closed for several hours but has since opened to traffic in both directions.