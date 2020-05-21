CALGARY -- Those heading out on domestic flights through Calgary-based WestJet will now need to have their temperature checked before their voyage.

The company made the announcement Thursday, saying all passengers using its entire domestic network would be subject to non-contact temperature scanning to ensure they are not infected with COVID-19.

The airline says everyone will be tested with a safe, non-contact infrared thermometer prior to boarding.

The system-wide rollout comes after WestJet had conducted a trial of the devices at its three hubs in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto between May 11 and 15.

"WestJet has already implemented robust health and safety measures to further reduce the risk of guest and crew exposure to COVID-19, by helping ensure those that are travelling are healthy and fit to fly," the company says in a release.

Officials say they remain committed to the health and safety of their staff and guests.