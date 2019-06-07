Troubling allegations of racism at a Calgary Cavalry FC and Hamilton Forge FC game on Tuesday has prompted an investigation by the Canadian Premier League.

The accusations are from Cavalry players who say racial slurs were thrown out by a member of the Forge coaching staff during a scuffle between the two teams near the end of Tuesday's game in Hamilton, which was the first leg in the second round of qualifying in the Canadian Championship.

The Canadian Premier League issued a statement, saying it is aware of the accusations and is in direct communication with both clubs to gather more information before referring the matter to Canada Soccer.

The Canadian Premier League is aware of the accusations posted on social media following Tuesday night's Canadian Championship game Forge FC vs Cavalry FC. The League is in direct communication with both Clubs to gather more information before referring the matter to Canada Soccer. Once this is forthcoming, we will actively continue to review and support the matter through Canada Soccer’s Code of Conduct and Ethics. The League will provide further information as it develops.

The Canadian Premier League and those associated with the league and clubs do not tolerate discriminatory, disrespectful or offensive behavior of any kind, under any circumstances. This behaviour does not reflect the values of the league, clubs or the community which it represents.

For updates and more information, please go to CanPL.ca.

Cavalry president and CEO Ian Allison said the team supports the review.

“We look forward to hitting the pitch at ATCO Field on Tuesday evening for the next leg of the Canadian championship," he said.

The Forge also released a statement, saying the team has zero tolerance on matters of racism or discrimination.

“We are looking into this matter and we welcome and are very supportive of the ongoing review. We are confident that examination will bring this mater to a conclusion,” it read.

Forge FC statement on allegations against member of coaching staff. #ForgeFC | #CanPL pic.twitter.com/0MCVaCGZ0A — Forge FC (@ForgeFCHamilton) June 6, 2019

The allegations are garnering attention from many in the soccer community, including Sam Adekugbe. He’s a professional player who’s suited up for Canada’s national team and is also brother to Cavalry midfielder Elijah Adekugbe.

No place in the game for racism, especially in a multicultural society such as @CPLsoccer — Sam Adekugbe (@SamAdekugbe) June 5, 2019

The two teams meet again June 11 in Calgary for the second leg of their series.