'An unprecedented attack on Israel': One year since Hamas terrorist attacks

It's been one year since the deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel and Calgary police understand tensions remain high in the Middle East -- and that the effects are being felt here.

"We are collaborating with our partners to monitor the situation at local, national and international levels, and we continue to work with the community to ensure everyone's safety," the Calgary Police Service said in a statement.

"Currently, there is no direct threat to the public in Calgary. However, we have proactively increased patrols near local places of worship and other significant areas.

"While there have been no specific threats identified at this time, we do encourage people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police."

On Oct. 7, 2023, 1,205 Israelis were killed and 251 were abducted by Hamas.

Ninety-seven of those kidnapped that day remain in captivity.

It led to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Hamas-run health ministry says almost 42,000 people have since been killed.

"This was an unprecedented attack on Israel that was not simply part of a military conflict. This was an attack on innocent civilians, on babies, on young women," said Jared Shore, co-president of the Calgary Jewish Federation.

"Everybody knows where they were when they first heard this news.

"Everybody has been impacted by this, knowing friends, family in Israel, or simply knowing that Israel is such a huge part of our identity as Jews in the diaspora."

Shore says the Jewish community will gather at the Beth Tzedec Congregation on Monday evening to commemorate the one-year anniversary.

"This is an incredible battle that the West has to face," he said.

Dror Pery remembers one year ago, not hearing from family in Israel.

"My family was in Kibbutz Nirim, staying eight hours in a safe room hiding from the terrorists," he said.

"Families evacuated from their houses on the north and the south for over a year. How is that good for them? Is it good for the kids? My friends that lived where I grew up. They're moving three, four, five, six times a year."

Pery is advocating for peace.

"War is no good for no one, really," he said.

Pro-Palestinian gatherings and protests have taken place almost weekly in Calgary since the attack.

Hundreds gathered outside Olympic Plaza on Sunday.