And then there were 28! Former MP Kent Hehr bows out of Calgary's mayoral race

Minister Kent Hehr responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Minister Kent Hehr responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Oct. 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Conservatives fail to dethrone Liberals

The Conservative Party has come up short, failing to dethrone the now three-term Liberal Party. Leader Erin O'Toole conceded defeat in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after the Liberals secured a minority government win.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon