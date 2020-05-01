CALGARY -- Two Calgary men face charges after RCMP seized 80 bags of psilocybin from a magic mushroom growing operation near a rural community east of Didsbury, Alta.

An investigation into the suspected grow-op was spurred by an anonymous tip from a member of the public on April 17.

Within the week, a search warrant was executed at a home in Mountain View County near the community of Bergthal and a significant quantity of magic mushrooms as well as production materials were seized.

RCMP arrested two Calgary men, aged 29 and 27, and both were charged with drug-related offences. The accused have been released from custody ahead of their scheduled appearance in Didsbury provincial court on Aug. 17.

Bergthal is located approximately 50 kilometres north of Calgary.