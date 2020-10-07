CALGARY -- Another Calgary school was placed on the province's COVID-19 watch list Wednesday.

Clarence Sansom School on 24th Avenue in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge was added Wednesday afternoon.

That means it has five or more cases that were likely acquired or transmitted in the school.

The school joins three other Calgary-area schools, including St. Wilfrid, Canyon Meadows and Nelson Mandela High School, as well as Coopers Crossing school in Airdrie on the provincial watch list.

There are outbreaks at 16 other Calgary schools defined by two or more cases. Two more - Our Lady of the Assumption and Diefenbaker High - were added Wednesday.